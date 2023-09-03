Here are our player ratings as Spartans fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Aberdeen.

GK - Rachel Harrison - 6/10

Had little chance to save either of the first two goals with few ‘keepers in the game keeping either out.

RB - Hannah Robinson - 6/10

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a poor day all round for Spartans. Credit: (© ScottishPower Women’s Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

Made some good runs into the box in the second half but often decided to pass when the opportunity to shoot was there.

CB - Robyn McCafferty - 5/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t the best game for the defender. While McCafferty could do little about the first two goals, Aberdeen looked like they could score every time they went forward in the second as they chased a way back into the game.

CB - Tegan Browning - 5/10

After a good spell off the bench last week, Browning struggled, like many others, to replicate that performance. Similar to McCafferty, the defender was unable to nullify the threat the visitors carried which only looked to grow stronger as the game continued.

LB - Sarah Clelland - 5/10

It was a tough afternoon for the fullback who didn’t have nearly as much freedom as she had last weekend.

CDM - Ronaigh Douglas - 7/10

The best player on the pitch for the hosts. Deployed as a CDM yet again, Douglas continued to halt Aberdeen attacks with quick interceptions and good pressing. The 25-year-old was certainly unlucky to be on the losing side.

CM - Lauren Berman - 6/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American was unable to replicate her recent performances as she was deployed in a more central role. Small moments of brilliance were there in part but not enough to truly impact the game for the hosts. Had a chance to pull a goal back just before coming off.

CM - Hannah Jordan - 5/10

The youngster struggled to really stamp her influence in the middle of the pitch.

RW - Louise Mason - 5/10

Struggled to really make much of an impact on the right before being subbed off early in the first half.

ST - Becky Galbraith - 5/10

It just wasn’t the striker’s day up top. Two disallowed goals on top of multiple other opportunities made it a weekend to forget for Galbraith. On another day the striker could have easily had a hat trick.

LW - Mya Bates - 6/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made some good runs and was one of the best players on the pitch early on. However, after Aberdeen’s opener her influence on the game slowly disappeared before being subbed off early in the second half.

Sub - Caley Gibb - 5/10

Came on to try and find a way through Aberdeen’s stubborn defence and did that in spells but not consistently enough. Probably should have reduced the deficit at 3-0.

Sub - Amelie Birse - 6/10

Had some good spells on the right and combined well with Robinson at times. Together they might have found a goal but it wasn’t utilised enough.

Sub - Simone McMahon - 6/10

Had little chance to make an impact.

Sub - Ria McCafferty - 6/10

Had little chance to make an impact.

Sub - Naomi Sleator - 6/10