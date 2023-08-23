Here are our player ratings for Spartans’ 5-0 defeat to Celtic

GK - Alicia Yates - 8/10

The goalkeeper pulled off some great saves throughout the game in a busy game for the 20-year-old. Yates was highly unfortunate to concede the first two goals after making fantastic initial saves which could have seen her team go in level on another day.

RB - Hannah Robinson - 7/10

Ria McCafferty was often forced back to defend through. Credit: Spartans Women

Up against Menglu Shen, Robinson more coped well with the pacey midfielder as she put in some great tackles to stop Celtic from getting in behind. Particularly in the first half, Robinson held firm under a great deal of pressure and didn’t give up on the ball.

CB - Tegan Browning - 6/10

In a difficult game, Browning coped well with Celtic’s constant pressure especially in the first half.

CB - Robyn McCafferty - 7/10

Again, Robyn McCafferty helped keep Spartans secure at the back and ensured that the defence’s confidence didn’t drop after scoring early on. Was unlucky to see Spartans concede a fourth after a magnificent initial block

LB - Ronaigh Douglas 7/10

The fullback helped to keep the left flank secure throughout with little to nothing getting through. Douglas tracked back well throughout before coming off midway through the second half.

RM - Louise Mason - 6/10

Helped out defensively in the first half but struggled to push the team forward despite some good pressing.

CM - Ria McCafferty - 6/10

Did well defensively for large portions of the game as Celtic continued to pressurise the hosts.

CM - Alana Marshall - 6/10

Tried to cut out Celtic’s flow in the middle but was often forced back to help defensively. Marshall had a little more freedom in the second half to attack but Spartans were unable to get one back.

LM - Lauren Berman - 7/10

The tricky winger was the main outlet for the hosts attack throughout as they looked to counter the Glaswegians. Her runs showed promise throughout as she helped relieve pressure on Spartans’ backline.

CF - Hannah Jordan 6/10

Jordan was often forced to come back and help defensively for large portions of the game.

ST - Becky Galbraith - 6/10

Similar to Jordan, it was a tough afternoon for the striker as Spartans were forced to defend for much of the game. Came to life a bit more in the second half as the Edinburgh side had a decent spell midway through.

Sub - Caley Gibb - 7/10

Helped to add some creativity in the second half that Spartans lacked in the first. May have got a goal on another day as her effort flew over the bar after she was found unmarked in the box.

Sub - Amelie Birse - 6/10

Had little time on the ball in her short time on the pitch.

Sub - Mya Bates - 6/10

Made some promising runs down the wing in her short time on the pitch.

Sub - Sarah Clelland - 6/10

Was unable to really stamp her authority on the backline in the time she had on the pitch.

Sub - Naomi Sleator - 6/10