Our Spartans ratings after their 2-2 draw at home to Hamilton.

GK - Alicia Yates - 6/10

Yates could do little about the goals after Hamilton broke through one-on-one. However, the goalkeeper saved her team a point with her great save right at the end to ensure the visitors didn’t completely turn the game around.

RB - Sarah Clelland - 5/10

Robyn McCafferty was unable to keep Hamilton's attack at bay. Credit: Spartans Women

The full-back didn’t have the joy she normally does down the flank. Many of her crosses were unable to stick and she should have arguably put her side 3-0 late in the first half.

CB - Dion McMahon - 6/10

A great header from the centre back helped Spartans put 2-0 in what was a great first half performance. However, like many many of her teammates, she was unable to replicate this.

CB - Robyn McCafferty - 5/10

It was a comfortable game for the centre back up until Hamilton’s goal. The 20-year-old should have got the better of Josephine Giard but a bit of trickery from the striker saw her able to get her shot away.

LB - Ronaigh Douglas - 7/10

Consistent as always, Douglas once again saw few get past her on the left flank as she put in another great performance before being forced off with an injury in the second half.

CDM - Rebecca Foote - 5/10

A dreadful mistake from the midfielder who had a solid game up until Hamilton’s equaliser. The 26-year-old simply had to be more aware of her surroundings with her backpass ultimately costing the hosts the win.

CM - Alana Marshall - 6/10

It was another assist to add to the midfielders collection as she swung in a great ball to land perfectly on Dion McMahon’s head. After a good first half, Spartans dominance in the middle slowly diminished.

CM - Simone McMahon - 7/10

A quick, early goal was just what Spartans needed in the fixture and McMahon delivered it in style. It was a fantastic finish from the midfielder as the ball flew off her foot into the top corner of the net. As soon as she was subbed off, Spartans' dominance in midfield diminished.

RW - Louise Mason - 6/10

Another good spell on the wing for Mason who was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a couple of half chances.

ST - Amelie Birse - 5/10

Nothing really stuck for the striker up top as she looked to get on the scoresheet. With multiple good balls going into the box throughout, she needs to work on her positioning.

LW - Lauren Berman - 6/10

Berman continues to cause problems for any opposition defence with her trickery on the wing. The winger just needs to let go of the ball a bit sooner sometimes whether it be a cross or a shot.

Sub - Caley Gibb - 5/10

Gibb was unable to replicate her brilliant performance last weekend against Montrose as she had a difficult game coming off the bench.

Sub - Hannah Jordan - 5/10

Was unable to assert herself in the middle as the game grew more open.

Sub - Mya Bates - 6/10

Made some good runs and crosses down the wing as Spartans looked for a third.

Sub - Hannah Robinson - 6/10