Steve Clarke singles out Andrew Robertson for praise after Scotland captain criticism

The Liverpool left-back bore the brunt of disgruntled Tartan Army supporters after a poor performance in the play-off defeat to Ukraine last week, which followed a social-media storm as he was pictured drinking beer during Liverpool’s end-of-season parade 72 hours before the crucial match.

Clarke already dismissed any concerns he had prior to the 3-1 defeat to Ukraine, but felt the need to further support his skipper after Scotland got their Nations League campaign off to a strong start with the Wednesday night win at Hampden.

“It was important to get back to winning ways. It helps us move on,” Clarke told Premier Sports. “It was important to start the next winning run and hopefully that was tonight.

Andrew Robertson in possession for Scotland during the 2-0 win over Armenia as manager Steve Clarke watches on. Picture: SNS

“It shows that when we come together we do good work. The players listen, they understand what’s expected of them. There were a lot of good performances and I want to mention the captain, Andy Robertson, who was outstanding tonight. He led by example on and off the pitch.”

Clarke was also full of praise for goalscorer Anthony Ralston when asked about the impact the Celtic full-back made on his first start.

“He brought good energy,” Clarke said. “You see Anthony playing every week for Celtic. They dominate the ball against teams who sit in. We knew Armenia would do that so it was a game Anthony suited taking part in.

“It was great for him to get on the end of a ball from Stuart Armstong. I’m really pleased for Anthony.”

