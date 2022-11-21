QPR boss Michael Beale is 4/1, with former Burnley manager Sean Dyche available at 8/1 and Chris Wilder priced at 16/1 by Betfair after the Dutchman’s dismissal was confirmed by the Ibrox club this morning. It means Rangers will face Hibs with a new man in charge when the Scottish Premiership resumes next month.

Van Bronckhorst took over in November 2021, guiding his team to the Europa League final and lifting last season's Scottish Cup. But the Ibrox club are nine points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race and recorded worst ever group stage campaign in Champions League history.

"I want to thank Gio for the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months and, especially, the achievements of taking the club to the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season," said Rangers chairman Douglas Park.

Steven Gerrard is the early front-runner to take over as Rnagers manager. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

"Unfortunately, recent results have not met neither our nor Gio's expectations, and we have taken this difficult decision today. Everyone at Rangers wishes Gio every success in the future."

Rangers have lost nine of 27 games in all competitions this season, winning 14. They have dropped points in three of their last five league outings, to St Johnstone, St Mirren and Livingston. Heavy defeats by Celtic and Champions League opponents Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli also put Van Bronckhorst under pressure.

Rangers will hold their annual meeting early next month and resume their Premiership campaign at home to Hibs on 15 December. The Ibrox side face Aberdeen in the League Cup semi-finals and begin their Scottish Cup defence in January.