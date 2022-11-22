Molly Orr-Love, Erin Stewart and Abby Varghese all joined the SWPL2 club last week as they bolster their ranks going into the festive period. Boroughmuir signed a partnership agreement with Edinburgh University in September and the new influx of players will already be looking to make their mark on the team. Shepherd believes that both parties clearly benefit from the agreement.

“It lets the university students get the best of both worlds”, she told Edinburgh Evening News. “They can train and play in the university league on a Wednesday but they can also then go the same with ourselves in the SWPL. It gives the students that experience of playing at that high level. It is definitely benefiting us. We have players coming in. It benefits the university as well as their players get extra training, development and more minutes on the pitch.”

With three new faces now in the changing room, Shepherd is excited about what her new signings can offer as they aim to climb up the table before the Christmas break. Her team are currently winless in three league games after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat away to Kilmarnock, but she believes that the quality of the new recruits can help “challenge” the existing squad more as they look to keep their place in the team.

Suzy Shepherd hopes that her three new signings offer competition for places at Boroughmuir Thistle.

“We have had quite of lot of injuries this season”, she stated. “Molly Orr-Love is a big, strong, psychical player with an eye for goal. She has already scored her first goal for us against Gartcairn. She gives us more options and she can play anywhere across the front offering excitement as well as having the room to develop.”

“Abby Varghere played in our under-19s last season as well and has now made her step up to the first team. She’s got a lot of energy and is great at breaking up play. Abby Varghere is also very composed on the ball and likes to help the forwards and I’m sure she will chip in with some goals as well. She’s an exciting player who I have been watching since last season.

“Stewart has come in and can play in defence or midfield. She’s just joined up with the university and came and did a few sessions with us. She is really young with a great attitude to develop. Her composure and distribution are fantastic and I’m sure she can add something to us as well. The signings help us give more competition for every position which challenges the players and keeps them on their toes.”