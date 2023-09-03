Hibs fell to a 4-2 defeat to Celtic despite a late first-half comeback while Boroughmuir cruised through to the next round of the SWPL Cup to give new boss Andy Enwood his first win.

In an entertaining game at Meadowbank, Hibs quickly found themselves 1-0 after Amy Gallacher smacked the ball into the top corner six minutes in. Less than 10 minutes later, Celtic had their second as former Hibee Colette Cavanagh doubled the visitors lead from close range. Midway through the half, it became 3-0 as Gallacher slammed the ball into the net after a deflection. However, Hibs quickly pulled themselves back into the game as Eilidh Adams netted from close range before Jorian Baucom converted from the penalty spot in added time. In the second half, Hibs had chances to equaliser with Baucom almost finding the net once again if not for the goalkeeping heroics of Kelsey Daugherty. Celtic soon finished off the game once and for all as Gallacher completed her hat-trick after a devasting counterattack.

Elsewhere, Boroughmuir cruised into the second round of the SWPL Cup with a 3-0 win away to Stirling University to give manager Andy Enwood his first competitive victory. Fiona Gibson gave the Edinburgh side the lead after a promising start to the tie. Boroughmuir continued to look for a second before halftime and got it in the 44th minute as Deborah McLeod took advantage of a loose ball in the box to double the visitor's lead. Cara Borthwick finished off the game in the 56th minute as she netted the Edinburgh side’s third from a seemingly impossible angle. The result sets up a home tie with Queen’s Park, set to take place on October 1st.

