With the international break now well underway, find out which players from Hibs, Hearts and Spartans will be playing for their country over the next week and a half.

Hearts have seen the largest group of players called up over the break with eight players all selected for their national teams. Scotland’s new Under 23 squad saw five players from the Jambo’s make the squad with first-teamers, Carly Girasoli, Kathleen McGovern, Erin Rennie, Addie Handley and Lisa Rodgers all called up. Scotland’s Under 19’s have also called up Hearts youngster Brodie Greenwood who is currently on loan to Dundee United. Outside of Scotland, Esther Morgan’s recent performances earned her another opportunity to add to her six caps for Wales while winger Olufolosade Adamolekun also received another call-up from Jamaica.

Hibs also saw a large number of call-ups with six players making their national team squad. Much like Hearts, Hibs also saw five players called up to the Scotland Under 23 squad as Mya Christie, Leah Eddie, Abbie Ferguson, Tegan Bowie and Eilidh Adams all made the cut. Rosie Livingstone earned a Scotland call-up as she made the Under 19’s team after making her comeback from her long-term injury earlier this season.

