Glasgow City made their presence known immediately against Hearts and grabbed the opening goal midway through the first half. After the visitors cleared a corner, the ball landed at Claire Walsh’s feet who fired home. The Jam Tarts managed to stay in the game against the league leaders as they went into half-time 1-0 down. Hearts were soon down to 10 players as Jenny Smith was sent off for a high boot. Glasgow City then doubled their lead through Linda Motlhalo. The hosts made it 3-0 in the 66th minute through Lauren Davidson as they saw out the win at Petershill. Despite the result, Hearts fourth position in table is confirmed after Hibs 1-0 to Rangers as they prepare to host the Edinburgh Derby on Wednesday night

Spartans continued their excellent form as they demolished Aberdeen at Ainslie Park. Becky Galbraith got off to a brilliant start as she scored a brace inside nine minutes. Julianne Ross then made it 3-0 on 25 minutes as she tapped home from a corner. Aberdeen would soon get one back but Mya Bates restored the hosts three goal advantage with her third goal in three games. Galbraith finished off her superb hat-trick just before half-time with an outrageous strike into the top corner of the net. Aberdeen pulled another goal back on half-time to reduce the deficit. Spartans started the second half much like they started the first as Hannah Jordan made it 6-2 as the ball cannoned in off the bar. The hosts then saw the game out as they got their biggest win of the season to remain seventh in the SWPL.

Elsewhere, Boroughmuir’s promotion hopes are all but over as they drew with second-place Gartcairn. The two teams went into half-time goalless but Boroughmuir soon look the lead. However, Gartcairn did not give up and Ami Robertson equalised for the hosts as the game and saw out the game for a 1-1 draw. The result means that Boroughmuir remains five points off Gartcairn with only two games of the season left as they remain hopeful of securing that promotion play-off spot.