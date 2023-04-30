An injury-hit Hibs side travelled to the Excelsior stadium hoping to bring back some precious points. The away side started well but found themselves 1-0 down after 20 minutes thanks to a wonder strike from Amy Gallacher. Chloe Craig soon made it 2-0 just before half-time to give the hosts a comfortable lead. Natasha Flint got the third a minute into the second half as Celtic continued their impressive run at the expense of Hibs.

Spartans travelled to New Tinto Park aiming to continue their four game unbeaten run. It did not take long for the Edinburgh side to open the scoring as Mya Bates blasted the ball into the net seven minutes in. Into the second half, Spartans almost got a second a minute in as Amelie Birse’s effort smacked off the post. Becky Galbraith had a final effort saved late on as the Edinburgh side remained 8th in the SWPL.

Boroughmuir continued their push for the promotion playoff spot with an impressive 5-1 dismantling of Stirling University. Fiona Gibson and Maria Novou Terrente both scored for the hosts before an own goal gave the Edinburgh side a 3-0 lead at half time. Sammy Duncan made it 4-0 in the 77th minute as the visitors scored a consolation goal minutes later through an OG. Beth McLeod restored the four goal margin just before the whistle as Boroughmuir took all three points.