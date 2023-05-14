Hibs secured fifth spot despite a 2-1 loss to title hopefuls Celtic at the Meadowbank Stadium. The injury-hit side found themselves 1-0 down after 16 minutes thanks to Kit Loferski. It was soon 2-0 as Claire O’Rioroan headed in from a free-kick to give the Glaswegians a solid lead at the break. Hibs clawed back a goal in the 95th minutes thanks to Nor Mustafa who turned the ball in after Lia Tweedie’s effort hit the post. Despite the late push, the hosts were unable to get a second goal and were defeated in the capital. However, Partick Thistle’s defeat means that Hibs secured fifth place in the SWPL.

Spartans secured a victory over Motherwell in a 3-2 win at K-Park. Galbraith’s first half hat-trick ensured that Debbi McCulloch’s side brought home all three points to secure 7th spot. The striker got off the mark early as she finished from a tight angle nine minutes in. The 33-year-old soon doubled her tally as Mya Bates' brilliant delivery allowed Galbraith to tap home seven minutes later. Motherwell pulled a goal back immediately thanks to Tiree Burchill however, Galbraith restored the visitors two goal cushion with a lovely dinked finish to grab herself her seventh goal in three games before half-time. The second half was overshadowed due to an injury to Amelie Birse which forced her off after a lengthy stoppage. Motherwell pulled on back in added time thanks to Kayla Jardine but it was only a consolation as Spartans extended their winning run to six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boroughmuir ensured their promotion hopes would go into the final day as they beat East Fife 2-0. After a quiet first half, Molly Orr-Love gave the Edinburgh side the lead in the 73rd as she tapped home. Boroughmuir then rounded off the victory as Eilidh Begg was brought down for a penalty which allowed her to convert from 12-yards to give her side all three points. Gartcairn’s defeat to St. Johnstone means that Boroughmuir are two points off the promotion play-off spot going into the last game of the season.