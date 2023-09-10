Spartans ended their winless streak at Links Park with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Montrose . After a strong start, Caley Gibb opened the scoring for the visitors with a brilliant half volley that flew into the bottom corner. Montrose almost bagged an equaliser late in the first half but Alicia Yates was equal to Jade McLaren’s effort. In the second period, Spartans quickly doubled their lead as Gibb got her second of the day as she tapped home from six yards. Lauren Berman was the next player to get in on the act as she curled the ball into the bottom corner midway through the half to give the visitors their first win of the season.

Boroughmuir also picked up their first league win of the season in emphatic fashion as they thumped Gartcairn 7-0. Cara Borthwick was the player to get the opener just nine minutes in as she took the ball around the keeper before placing it into an empty net. Fiona Gibson made it two 20 minutes later as she drilled the ball home. Moments later, Maria Novoa-Torrente got the third with a well-placed rebound shot before making it 4-0 in almost identical fashion a minute before half-time. In the second period, Gibson got her second of the day as she headed home from a corner before Borthwick also netted her brace with a fantastic effort. Jayden Simmons rounded off the result with a brilliant finish late in the game to give Boroughmuir all three points.