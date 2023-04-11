A 4-1 win away to Westdyke secured ensured that the capital side will return to the Championship next season after winning the division with four games to spare. This completes a league and cup double for the side after they lifted the SWF Championship and League One Cup back in December. Enwood’s side have gone their entire league campaign unbeaten so far, only dropping four points as the manager hopes this gives the team confidence going into next season.

“I’m delighted to win the league and gain promotion back up to the Championship,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I am also happy for the players who have been rewarded for their loyalty, commitment and their consistent hard work over an entire season.

“It’s the absolute best we could have done. The main objective was winning the league and going up, we managed to do that. Then the cup is a real bonus, it shows the league above that we are able to compete at that level. That gives us confidence when we are in the Championship next year that we can go in with a real positive approach. We are going in there to try and finish as best we can and get another promotion.

FC Edinburgh are currently unbeaten in League One. Credit: Alex Todd | Sportpix for SWF

FC Edinburgh will go into the third tier of women’s football next season, one division off the SWPL2. While promotion into a new division might be seen as a daunting proposition for many teams, it is one the capital club is thriving for after being demoted from the Championship last season. However, Enwood does not want his side to get too comfortable as he eyes top-division football with his squad.

“I’ve said since day one that our goal is to get the team into the SWPL1”, he added. “That might be a bold thing to say and I am not underestimating the challenge and the difficulty of that. However, we have a group of players that you cannot faulter their willingness to work, to run and to be organised with and without the ball.

“We are in a really good place and we will look to end the season as best as we can. We will have one-to-ones, have a break, there maybe some movement around the squad and then we will get ready to go for the next challenge. We are under no illusions to how big of a challenge that will be, you can see that from the teams we have faced this season in the cup. I am very aware of the challenges we will face but I’m also very confident that we will be extremely competitive.”