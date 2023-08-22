The Edinburgh side are yet to pick up a point this campaign after suffering defeats to Rangers and Motherwell. In comparison, Celtic sit top of the league with a 100% after smashing in 16 goals in just two games. It could not be a harder test for McCulloch’s side with the manager believing her side are at a disadvantage due to the timing of the fixture.

“It is another tough test,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Based on our experiences last year, we played both Celtic and Rangers midweek, it is not ideal. The majority of our players are at college or work with a full day ahead of them before playing a full-time team that’s been able to rest, recover and prepare to the best of their abilities.

“We are at home, hopefully, we will get big support and we won’t be intimidated by that. We will continue to buy into what we are trying to achieve. We can take confidence from beating Celtic last season and playing well from the times we played them. There are plenty of positives, we just have to take that into the game, try not to concede, limit their chances and put the ball in the back of their net.”

Spartans have had by far the hardest start to the SWPL season so far. The Edinburgh side is the only team in the top division to take on two of the big three teams in their opening three games having previously lost to Rangers on the opening day. However, McCulloch believes insists that despite the level of opposition, progress can still be made.