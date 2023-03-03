The duo reached became centurions in the 2-0 win over Glasgow Women in midweek. Both players had memorial nights as Robyn McCafferty captained the side and Galbraith got the final goal as the Edinburgh side moved into the SWPL1 top six. As Spartans look ahead to hosting Rangers on Sunday, McCulloch commended the duo and even cited one as a future captain.

“Both players are extremely important to our team,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Becky is in her second spell at the club and as soon as I came back in 2017, she was the first signing I made and probably one of the easiest signings I’ve made. It was a five-minute conversation and since then, she has been a prolific goalscorer for the club and has led the line really well.

“Last season she came into some great form. This season maybe hasn’t been as good as she will have wanted to be, but getting the goal against Glasgow Women can really provide confidence and propel that form hopefully.

Rebecca Galbraith (left) and Robyn McCafferty (right) starred in their side's 2-0 win over Glasgow Women last game. Credit: Spartans Women

“Robyn [McCafferty] has regularly started in our back four and has some fantastic qualities on and off the pitch. I have no doubt that in the future, she will be our Spartans captain.”

The pair weren’t the only ones who had a memorable Wednesday night in Coatbridge. Caley Gibb came off the bench to score her first goal in only her second appearance since a big injury lay-off that kept the winger out for the first half of the season.

“Gibb did really well on Sunday when she came on against Dundee United.” McCulloch added. “We felt we just needed to shift a couple of things at half-time being 0-0 against Glasgow Women. Caley got herself in a fantastic position and also a brilliant cross from Rosie McQuillian right in her path for Gibb to finish first time.

“Caley is absolutely delighted, we’re delighted. Her return to playing football has been so positive and we just need to make sure we can keep that going for as long as we can possibly can.”

With only two games left until the league splits, Spartans will be hoping to secure a top-half place ahead of Partick Thistle and Motherwell. The Edinburgh side currently occupy sixth spot, but a loss on Sunday could see them drop to eighth and out of the top half.

“Every game has been big,” McCulloch stated. “Obviously, because there are only one or two points between us, Partick Thistle and Motherwell, ultimately, if we get anything from this game it would put us in a positive position. However, we want to win every single game.

