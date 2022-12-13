Twins set to face each other in league for first time as Edinburgh Caledonia travel to Grampian

Sisters Racheal Duncan and Sammy Hyett have been playing football since they were five years old, growing up together in Aberdeen. Playing together for Westhill as well as the Scotland youth teams, the pair went their separate ways as they went to different universities.

Since then, they have both been crucial to the founding and success of their current clubs. Hyett is chairperson of Edinburgh Caledonia helping to set up the 12 years ago. Duncan is secretary of Grampian Ladies and helped establish the club a few years ago. With the teams now in the SWF League One, the fourth tier of women’s football, both players will be hoping for a good result.

“I had high hopes for Caley this season after competing with the top half of the championship last season”, Hyett told SWF. “But unfortunately haven’t seen results go our way. We continue to train hard and strive to have a better second half of the season. We have played some teams twice already - all the while we eagerly await to play Grampian after the fixture was postponed with both teams participating in the league cup.

The fixture is set to be the last in 2022 as the winter break comes into play. Picture: Ger Harley / SWF

“This will indeed be the first time we have ever come up against each other in a league fixture in the thirty plus years we have both played. Due to our background and involvement in our respective clubs there has always been a rivalry. For a number of years we played each other in ‘The Hyett Cup’, when our parents would present the winning team some silverware, unknowing that we would get to play each other in the same league one day.

“I am looking forward to playing Grampian now we are both under the performance sector. I know we both think we know each others gameplans - it will be interesting to see who comes away with three points.”

