What channel is Hearts v Hibs Scottish Cup semi-final on? Kick-off time, team news, manager comments

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match...

Match details

Who? Hearts v Hibs

Hibs striker Elias Melkersen and Hearts' Alex Cochrane battle for possession during last week's Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

What? Scottish Cup semi-final

Where? Hampden Park, Glasgow.

When? Saturday, April 16. 12.15pm kick-off.

How to watch

The match will be shown live on BBC One Scotland. The programme starts at 12 noon. The game is also available on Premier Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11.45am.

Hearts team news

Cammy Devlin is back in full training after sitting out the last few weeks with a hamstring problem. The Australian will be included in the squad for Saturday’s game. There are no new injury concerns with Beni Baningime out until next season and Michael Smith and John Souttar unlikely to recover in time from back and ankle issues, respectively.

Hibs team news

Ryan Porteous returns to the squad as his four-game suspension only applies to cinch Premiership duty. Paul McGinn is back in training but is unlikely to make tomorrow’s game. Fellow defender Josh Doig is a doubt after picking up a knock at Tynecastle last week, while Rocky Bushiri is expected to be fit despite doing likewise in the 3-1 defeat. Drey Wright, who scored early in that match, is not expected to return in time from the knock which forced him off, while there will be a game-time decision over striker Christian Doidge.

Hearts likely XI

Gordon; Atkinson, Halkett, Kingsley, Cochrane; McEneff, Haring, Halliday, McKay; Boyce, Simms.

Hibs likely XI

Macey; Clarke, Porteous, Hanlon, Stevenson; Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Campbell; Cadden, Jasper; Melkersen

Previous meetings

Hearts won the league meeting between the sides in Gorgie last weekend. Andy Halliday netted twice and Stephen Kingsley got the other as Hearts rebounded by a fourth-minute deficit courtesy of Drey Wright to win the game comfortably in the end. The other two games between these sides finished 0-0 this term.

What the managers said

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: “I don't think we were comfortable, to be honest with you. Hibs were the better team for the first 20-30 minutes. They got their goal and if (Elias) Melkersen scores his opportunity, it's 2-0. We know there are areas we need to improve massively in. Yes, there were areas I was pleased with, the final outcome obviously, but there's still a lot to be wary of."

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney: "There has been a positive response in the dressing room to what we have spoken about since last weekend but the performance on the pitch will be the telling factor. We have to see if we can sustain the way we played in the first 25 to 30 minutes. I have real clarity on why we didn't win the game last week, particularly in those 15 minutes around half-time, and I'm also quite clear on how we can hurt Hearts.”

Referee

The last derby whistler John Beaton took charge of was the 2-1 win for Hearts near the beginning of the 2019/20 season. He was also the referee for each of Hearts and Hibs’ League Cup defeats to Celtic this term.

