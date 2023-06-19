What channel is Scotland v Georgia on? Euro 2024 qualifying info, TV details, kick-off time, team news, referee

Scotland players celebrate with goalscorer Lyndon Dykes after the equaliser against Norway in Oslo on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Match details

Who: Scotland v Georgia. What: Euro 2024 qualification fixture. Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow. When: Tuesday, June 20. Kick-off 7.45pm. Referee: István Vad (Hungary)

How to watch

The game is available to watch live on Viaplay Sports 1. Coverage begins at 7.15pm and is scheduled to run until 22.50pm. The fixture will also be available on the Viaplay app. It is a subscription service with a current offer of £59 for 12 months which runs until June 20.

Team news

Kieran Tierney was substituted during the win in Oslo on Saturday but that was said to be due to fatigue more than any injury problem. Otherwise, at present there are said to be no fresh concerns or suspensions with only Ryan Porteous walking the tightrope with two cautions so far this campaign (a third would earn him a ban).

Likely Scotland line-up

Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Hickey, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; Christie, Dykes, McGinn.

Last meeting

The two nations have played four times, all in qualifying for the European Championships, with the home team winning every encounter. The last meeting took place in September 2015, when Scotland’s hopes of reaching Euro 2016 were given a major dent as Vako Kazaishvili scored the only goal of the game for the hosts against Gordon Strachan’s men.

Anything else?

Victory for Scotland would push them eight points clear at the top of the group regardless of what happens in the other match between Norway and Georgia in Oslo.

