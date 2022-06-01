What next for Scotland after World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine?

We look at one comes next for the national team:

Nations League

Scotland will battle it out with Wednesday's opponents Ukraine along with the Republic of Ireland and Armenia in Group B1. Three of the matches will take place in June. The first ever international between Scotland and Armenia will be on June 8 before trips to Ireland and a return meeting with the Western Asian nation. Winning their group would mean both promotion to League A and a play-off place should they fail to qualify for the next Euros.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 01: Scotland manager Steve Clarke looking dejected during a FIFA World Cup Play-Off Semi Final between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park, on June 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Euro 2024 qualification

The groups are still to be drawn for the finals in Germany. There will be 10 groups with the top two sides in each group advancing to the tournament. Matches will be played after the conclusion of the Nations League, running from March 23 to November 21, 2023. Seeding for the groups has yet to be decided.

Steve Clarke

The Scotland boss signed a new contract in August 2021 that will keep him in the job until the conclusion of the 2024 Euros.

The squad

As the manager said pre-match, regardless of the Ukraine result he expects this group to qualify for a major tournament again at some point. Age is certainly on the side of many of them as only goalkeepers Craig Gordon and David Marshall are over the age of 30. Gordon is 39 but, having just been awarded the SFWA Player of the Year, is showing little sign of slowing down.

