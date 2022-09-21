Where does 3-0 victory over Ukraine leave Scotland in Nations League bid?

Lyndon Dykes (no.9) celebrates with his team-mates after netting his second of the night and Scotland's third to defeat Ukraine 3-0 at Hampden. Picture: SNS

The thumping win saw Steve Clarke’s side leap over their opponents into top spot in Group 1 of League B with two games remaining and a two-point lead.

Unfortunately, and typically for Scotland, neither match is likely to be straightforward. Ireland visit Hampden Park on Saturday buoyed by their 3-0 thrashing of the Scots at the Aviva Stadium back in June.

Stephen Kenny’s side started off the campaign dismally, losing to Armenia and Ukraine without scoring a goal, but that triumph lifted spirits with a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine gained following the Scotland win.

If Ireland are defeated at the national stadium then Scotland will travel to Poland next Tuesday just needing a point against Ukraine (playing in Krakow due to the war in their homeland) to seal their position. That is unless Ukraine drop points away to Armenia. In which case the last match would be a dead rubber.

Ukraine defeated Armenia 3-0 earlier in the campaign in the midst of a sequence which saw them play five matches in the space of 14 days, so they’ll be expected to take care of business.

Should Scotland top the group they’ll advance to League A of the Nations League where some of the heavyweights of European football would await them. It would also guarantee them a play-off spot – much like on the road to Euro 2020 – should they fail to qualify from their qualifications group for the European Championships in Germany in 2024.

