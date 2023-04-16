Boroughmuir earnt a draw 2-2 with Queen’s Park in an entertaining game at New Tinto Park. Abby Varghese opened the scoring for the Edinburgh side with a composed finish midway through the first half. Queen’s Park equalised four minutes in the second period as Ellie Kane slotted home from a rebound. The hosts took the lead 20 minutes later as Eleanor Smith headed home from a corner. However, the Edinburgh side had the last say in the game as Varghese got her second of the game as she tapped into an empty net. The result doesn’t help either side in the race for promotion with Boroughmuir now seven points off second.

FC Edinburgh continued their title celebrations as they battered Edinburgh Caley 7-1 at the Meadowbank. Danielle Forsyth and Nic Rutherford both got a goal before half-time to put their team 2-0 up. Caley got one back at the start of the second half from the penalty spot before the floodgates opened. Jayden Simmons restored the hosts two goal lead before Debs McLeod scored a quick brace to make it 5-1. Rutherford then finished off the game as she scored another two goals to seal her hat-trick.

Elsewhere, Livingston took another step towards promotion with a 3-0 win over Morton. Shannon Mulligan got the opener before doubling her tally in the second half. Jess Murphy then rounded up the victory with a finish from close range. In the SWF East, Bonnyrigg also received all three points thanks to goals from Kayley Robinson and Saffron McCabe to overcome Linlithgow 2-0.