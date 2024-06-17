Getty Images

All the details you need to tune into Scotland’s second Euro 2024 group stage clash, against Switzerland.

Scotland are already hard at work preparing for their second Euro 2024 fixture after a disappointing start against impressive hosts Germany. Steve Clarke and his men always knew that their second and third group games would be the ones that would decide their fate, given Germany are strong favourites to win the group and without too much of a challenge.

Though, the nature of the opening game defeat and the damage it did to Scotland’s goal difference means they will now likely need four points to finish third, with three points and a goal difference of zero or better usually the absolute minimum to progress as a third-place team. Switzerland are next up for the Tartan Army, and here we have all the details to catch the clash on television.

When is Scotland vs Switzerland?

The Euro 2024 group stage clash between Scotland and Switzerland takes place on Wednesday, June 19 at Cologne Stadium, which is usually known as RheinEnergieSTADION outside of UEFA competition.

Kick-off is set for 8pm UK time and 9pm local time in Germany.

Is it on TV?

This game will be shown by BBC Sport in the UK. Coverage of the fixture will begin at 8.30pm on BBC One, while it will conclude at 10.30pm. Sportscene highlights will be shown on BBC Scotland at 1.10am in the following morning, while there will be a full game replay at 1.40am.

ITV and STV have a highlights show that will show the highlights of all the games. The show will air on STV at 11.40pm on Wednesday night.

All of the above can be streamed live online. For BBC, the live stream will be available on BBC IPlayer, while ITV will have a stream through their ITVX app.

What Steve Clarke has said

Speaking about learning from the mistakes of the first game in his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Switzerland, Clarke said: “We looked a little bit uptight from right kick-off. It’s difficult to say nervous, because these players have played games at this level. But the first couple of clearances were just kicked up the pitch. Normally we get it down and make a pass and try to play and say, ‘Okay, we’re good’.

“We didn’t show we are good until after the first goal. Andy Robertson had a chance to slip in Ryan Christie down the side. He was onside down the line. There were two people arriving in the box. It’s two v two if Ryan gets in. That was probably the only time in the game where we showed what we can do with the ball. But the pass was overhit.

“That’s what we work on. Those are the little moments we work on. I don’t think they were afraid. We didn’t go into the game with any fear. Maybe the first attack spooked us a little bit when they put it in behind us and (Florian) Wirtz got in behind and Gunny (Angus Gunn) made the block before he was ruled offside. Maybe that spooked us a little bit and we dropped 10 yards deeper than we should have done, instead of having the strength of mind just to hold and be what we are, which is quite a good pressing team when we get it right.”

What Murat Yakin has said

Yakin has been speaking ahead of the Scotland clash, and he wants even better from his side after they beat Hungary 3-1 in their opener. "It was important that we won our first game," Yakin said. "It brings more self-confidence in our game, but I wasn’t so happy with the second half. We have to play better in the next game."