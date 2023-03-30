“It doesn't work like that”: Bonnyrigg Rose full-back Dean Brett on the fight for SPFL survival

He has loved every minute of his time at New Dundas Park, winning Junior, East of Scotland and Lowland League titles, not to mention several cup competitions during his seven-year stint. However, the 30-year-old full-back is adamant that retaining their League Two status next season would be just as rewarding. Rose, currently a point better off than bottom-of-the-table Albion Rovers, whom they beat last Saturday, welcome Stranraer this weekend.

"At the start of the season our aim was to stay in the league so if we can stay up then it will be job done," Brett said. "It will be a big achievement as we are just new to the league. A lot of people were saying before a ball had been kicked that we would be up challenging, but you can't look at past successes of Kelty or Cove and think it's going to follow suit. It doesn't work like that. There are a lot of good teams in this league.

"Last week wasn't just your run-of-the-mill three points. It was huge. You saw the reaction of the Albion Rovers players – some of them walked off without shaking your hand while others were on the ground. To be honest, I think they will be fine, they're a really good team so it's on them and ourselves to go and target the teams above us. There are only six games left so now is the time to go on a run.

Dean Brett is hoping for another three points this weekend. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

"We'll have another big crowd behind us at home this weekend and that is such a boost. But it sounds silly saying that because our home form this year hasn't been great. Our last three wins have been away. It's difficult to put a finger on it. If we'd picked up a couple of more wins at New Dundas Park, then we wouldn't be in the position we're in.