"It's been frustrating": Bonnyrigg Rose midfielder Lee Currie aims to make up for lost time

The Bonnyrigg Rose midfielder has endured an injury-ravaged first half to the club's maiden League Two campaign with the 32-year-old limited to just nine appearances in Scottish football's fourth tier so far. However, he returned to the starting line-up after a two-month spell out as Robbie Horn's men saw off Stranraer 3-2 two days before Christmas. And now the former Hibs development player is hoping to play a major role in helping steer Rose up the table.

Ahead of Albion Rovers' visit to Midlothian this weekend, Currie said: "I had to get my hernia operation over the summer which put me back a bit and then after playing a few games I ended up breaking my foot so that was another setback. I then returned against Sauchie in the Scottish Cup but I only lasted 20 minutes as my foot just didn't feel right. But I really hope that is all behind me now and I can enjoy the second half of the campaign injury-free. I've not really had a lot of injuries in my career touch wood, so it's been frustrating.

"It was good to get back and get the win against Stranraer just before Christmas. The results haven't been going our way but we're now unbeaten in five games so hopefully we can keep that run going. Albion Rovers won't be easy on Saturday as we've already lost twice to them already this season. But the wee break might have helped us as we've recharged the batteries and are ready to go again.

Lee Currie is hoping for a big second half of the season. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.