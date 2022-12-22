"It’s not called parking the bus": Proud Livingston manager explains tactical realities of facing Celtic at Celtic Park

Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-1 during at Celtic Park on his 100th appearance for Livingston. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS

Ayo Obileye's own goal and a close-range Kyogo Furuhashi finish put the dominant hosts in control, only for an instant reply from Nicky Devlin on his 100th appearance for Livingston seconds before the break to threaten an unlikely comeback. It wasn’t to be for Livingston, who remain sixth in the Premiership and travel to Easter Road on Christmas Eve to take on Hibs. Liel Abada had a third controversially ruled out after a VAR check, but Celtic still closed out the game comfortably.

Martindale heaped praise on Celtic and admitted the outcome was a fair one. He also defended the defensive set up he deployed, pointing out that the financial disparity between the clubs makes it almost impossible to be bold and attacking at Celtic Park. He set up in a 5-4-1 formation and made some tactical and personnel changes at half time which made for a far more even contest in the second half. Overall, though, Livingston had just 23% possession and two shots on target.

“I’m really proud of the players,” said Martindale, who left star striker Joel Nouble on the bench as an unused sub and took Obileye off at half time, perhaps with the Hibs game in mind. “It’s not as easy as people say. It’s not parking the bus, it’s called game management. The game awareness, tactical awareness and discipline to carry out that shape and be comfortable defending your own third is a lot more difficult than fans probably give it credit for.”

Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater puts in a challenge to halt the progress of Alexandro Bernabei at Celtic Park. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty

Ange Postecoglou was able to turn bring on internationals such as Sead Haksabanovic, David Turnbull, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Aaron Mooy from the bench to keep them on the front foot against awkward opponents. The changes ensuring they could see out their 16th win in 17 league encounters.

“That’s Celtic’s business model. Celtic have every right to do that,” said Martindale. “I talk about budgets and I don’t mean it in a disrespectful way. The way Celtic has been run over the years is phenomenal. They have a fantastic business model, a huge turnover, but that is down to their business model. Which then allows them to go and attract a certain type of player [they can bring on in games].”

Marindale also praised the much-derided VAR system, which came under scrutiny once more when referee Euan Anderson ruled out a Liel Abada strike late on for offside, after being asked to go to the pitch-side monitor. The Israeli was initially in an offside position, but contact was made with the ball by Morgan Boyes before it made its way to the winger to finish.