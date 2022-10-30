Jack Ogilvie scored the only goal of the game for Rose

Jack Ogilvie netted the only goal of the game for Gordon Herd’s side to make it nine victories from eleven games in the East of Scotland top flight.

Boosting their title hopes was the result at Sauchie, where Penicuik Athletic, who started the day in second spot, drew 1-1 as the home side netted a 90th minute equaliser to cancel out Andy Mair’s second half opener – his first goal in Cuikie colours.

Penicuik dropped to third as Jeanfield Swifts racked up eight goals in an 8-2 thumping of Vale of Leithen, with Jeanfield now two points clear of Stevie McLeish’s side.

Musselburgh’s four match unbeaten run under the stewardship of new manager Liam Burns came to and end as they lost out 2-1 at home to Dundonald Bluebell. Nathan Evans had given Burgh the lead after two minutes at Olivebank, but the visitors hit back twice in the first half to lead.

Haddington Athletic moved up to tenth with their third Premier Division victory of the season following last season’s promotion, a 2-1 win over Oakley at Millfield Park.

Scott Bonar’s side secured their first win in the league since August, a seven game run without victory, thanks to goals from Guy McGarry and Shaun Hill either side of the break.