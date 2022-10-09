James Craigen says Dunfermline-born girlfriend will be cheering on FC Edinburgh in this weekend's top-of-the-table clash
James Craigen admits his girlfriend will switch allegiances for this weekend only when League One table-toppers FC Edinburgh visit nearest challengers Dunfermline.
The English midfielder, who spent 18 months as a Par in 2018/2019, is loving life in the Capital as Alan Maybury's men have taken Scottish football's third tier by storm.
Yesterday's 2-0 win over Kelty Hearts at Meadowbank - Danny Handling and Callum Crane scoring either side of half-time - was Edinburgh's seventh league victory of the season and less than five months after securing promotion via the play-offs.
Dunfermline are one of three teams to have inflicted defeat on the Citizens already this term, a convincing 3-0 victory at Meadowbank.
But now 31-year-old Craigen and his team-mates will make the trip across the Forth looking to atone for that defeat in August, with girlfriend Hazel, who is from Dunfermline, taking up her seat in the visitors' end.
"I had a couple of really enjoyable seasons with Dunfermline," said Craigen, who left Arbroath in the summer. "My girlfriend and our family are from the area as well so they'll be coming to support us for a change. We know we're going to have to put in a performance on Saturday to get a result. It's a top-of-the-table clash and these are the games you want to be involved in.
"Everyone is really confident just now, knowing what their job is and if we keep playing the way we are then we'll keep picking up points. We know it's a long season with twists and turns so we're not getting carried away. You have to keep your feet on the ground when you've had a start like we have after just being promoted.
"There are some good teams in this league but our main aim is to stay in this division and that is similar to what I said when at Arbroath last year. If we can get to a points tally that we know will see us safe, then we can reassess things from there. But we hope it can be a special season. We have good players and good people running the club so long may it continue."