James McFadden shows Spartans youngsters how to tackle online abuse
Spartans youngsters have been treated to a masterclass in both football and digital skills from former Scotland international James McFadden, who is helping to help launch a new portal to tackle online hate.
McFadden visited the players at Ainslie Park in north Edinburgh and, through using educational content on the new platform, helped the young Spartans players understand first-hand the impact online hate can have, before putting them through their paces on the pitch with several training drills.
Created in partnership with non-profit organisation Cybersmile, BT’s new platform comprises three modules focusing on upskilling users and educating them on how to be good digital citizens. The modules include content specific from Scotland international Rachel Corsie as she discusses her personal experience of online hate and abuse.
Over the next month, further roadshows will visit young players at clubs across the UK, providing them with content from BT’s platform. The roadshows build on BT’s Hope United initiative which launched last year, bringing together a diverse team of football players to tackle online hate to understand the impact online hate can have and what can be done to combat it.