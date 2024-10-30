A former key figure at Celtic has returned to Scottish football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs and Hearts will both be in Scottish Premiership action this evening - Hibs will square off against Ross County at Victoria Park, while Hearts will take on Kilmarnock. Before that, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around Scotland’s top division today.

A name familiar to Celtic fans is back in Scottish football - meanwhile, one of Scotland’s key players is ‘close’ to full fitness after his club manager issued an encouraging injury update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jock Brown appointed as new chairman of Hamilton Academical

Former Celtic general manager Jock Brown has made his return to Scottish football, after he was recently named as the new chairman at Hamilton Academical.

A solicitor by trade, he also spent a period working for BBC Radio Scotland as a broadcaster - he also spent time working for Scottish Television, Sky Sports and Setanta Sports.

The news was announced by Hamilton in a statement on their official club website, which reads: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Jock Brown as the new Chairman of Hamilton Academical FC.

“Dr. Brown’s extensive background as an established Solicitor and renowned Sports Commentator, having served prominent networks such as Sky Sports, ITV, BBC, STV and Setanta, positions him as a leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the football world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His deep-rooted connection to Hamilton Academical is further exemplified by his family legacy, as his father proudly represented the Accies on the pitch. This personal history, combined with his professional acumen, makes him uniquely qualified to lead our club into a promising future.

“His vision for the club, coupled with his commitment to excellence, will serve as a guiding force as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“We look forward to your continued support as we embark on this exciting #NewEra under Jock’s leadership, supported by myself as Club Owner and our existing Board of Directors. Together, let us strive to achieve new heights and bring success to Hamilton Academical FC.”

Scotland ace Kieran Tierney ‘quite close’ to full fitness

There is good news to be had for Scotland fans - one of the Tartan Army’s key defenders, Kieran Tierney, is nearing a return to full fitness after a lengthy spell on the side lines with a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He picked up the injury during Scotland’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Euro 2024, where Steve Clarke’s men put in their strongest performance of the tournament.

In a recent press conference, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said: “I think he’s quite close, he looks good, really sharp. He hasn’t trained with the team yet, hopefully he can do that in the next week or two.”

Tierney played in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic between the years of 2015 and 2019, having joined their academy all the way back in 2005 as a youngster. He joined Arsenal in 2019 for a reported fee of £25 million - since then, the Isle of Man native has made 91 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring three goals along the way.