Joe Hamill proud of Musselburgh Athletic after shock win at Linlithgow Rose

Burgh faced heavy pressure in the first half from the hosts who despite all their dominance, failed to test visiting keeper Daniel Laing.

Midfielder Liall Smith struck the winner for Joe Hamill’s side midway through the second half and could have had a second only for Rose keeper Cammy Binnie’s super stop from Andy Jones’ free-kick.

Hamill was proud of his side’s efforts to secure their first win of the season, he said: “We are happy with the result, the boys were brilliant to a man. Linlithgow are a good side. They break in numbers and hard work, shape and discipline was key.

East of Scotland League

“They had the majority of the first half, we didn’t settle at all on the ball and I was happy we got in at half-time 0-0.

“In the second half we started to get the ball down a bit more and make some passes. Linlithgow made it hard for us to get our game going, they press well as a team.

“For all the play Linlithgow had they didn’t really threaten our keeper. He stood up to anything that did come his way. The players had a massive part to take too with the work rate to stop Linlithgow creating chances.

“Linlithgow ate a massive club. We are trying to build a team that can go through to places like this and take three points more often than not.

“It shouldn’t be a shock for a club like Musselburgh to get the points. That’s what we are trying to build but it’s going to take time. Our boys must take massive credit for the efforts but it counts for nothing if we can’t keep those standards up.”

Elsewhere, Penicuik Athletic made it three victories from three games as they struck late on to snatch all three points in a 2-1 win away to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

They played 65 minutes with ten men after Darrell Young was sent off, but they took the lead just minutes after through Taylor Hendry.