Jonny Stewart: 'I knew I'd be back at the Rosey Posey one day - just not ten months after I left'

Jonny Stewart has left Tranent to take up the manager's position at Bonnyrigg Rose

New Bonnyrigg Rose manager Jonny Stewart admits it was always his intention to return to the club some day - it's just happened a lot sooner than he envisaged.

The former skipper, who spent ten years as a player at New Dundas Park before departing last summer, was named former boss Calum Elliot's successor 10 days ago, overseeing a 1-1 draw against Stirling Albion in his first match at the helm last Saturday - a point that lifted Rose off the foot of League Two at the expense of Forfar.

Stewart has taken stock this week of an opportunity, he says, came completely out of the blue. The former midfielder was busy preparing his Tranent players for the visit of Hearts B in the Lowland League when he got a call from chairman Brian Johnston.

"I got a call from the Tranent chairman last Wednesday saying that Bonnyrigg had been touch requesting permission to speak with me," the 35-year-old told the Evening News. "It was something I wanted to do - I've got a great affiliation with the club, somewhere I spent 10 years and was part of the squad that took us up the leagues.

"So, I always wanted to go back to Bonnyrigg at some stage - it's probably just come about a lot quicker than I expected, but it's an opportunity I couldn't really turn down. They made it clear I was the person they wanted to take the club forward. I had to make sure it was right for myself and my family. I know the club means so much to a lot of people, including myself. There is pressure on to stay up and that's the challenge we face."

Despite Stewart's long-standing affiliation with the Midlothian outfit, not to mention the lure of managing at a higher level, the former Hearts youth prodigy insists it was not as straightforward a decision to leave Foresters Park.

"I loved my time at Tranent," Stewart said. "The chairman Brian and the committee put a lot of trust in me so I am grateful for everything. They gave me my first manager's job so they showed that belief. I know it was only a short period of time but I learned a lot. They were disappointed to lose me but understood my decision. It wasn't as easy as some people might think.

"It's not an easy job to come into. But I have confidence in myself that we can get ourselves safe. That's the only goal to make sure we're in League Two next season. There are seven games left and we have to make sure we take enough points.

"I did my research on the players prior to coming in and I know we have enough quality throughout. To be fair to the boys, I only had one session with them prior to last Saturday's game and training was brilliant - it was an excellent standard and there was a bit of a buzz again which we are trying to bring back. I think anyone who was at the Stirling game probably saw that and although we didn't win the game, it was a really encouraging performance and on another day a match we would have won.

"We control our own destiny so we can't feel sorry for ourselves. It will be another difficult game against Clyde this weekend as there are no easy games in this division."

Rose have seven cup finals left as they bid to retain their place in Scottish football's fourth tier next season. A six-point deduction for breaching SPFL rules because their pitch was deemed not to meet the Bronze Licence criteria due to its gradient, hasn't helped their plight. However, it was announced yesterday their Bronze Licence has now been restored. Stewart isn't fazed by the task ahead and says he has plenty of support to call upon - including his former gaffer Robbie Horn.

"I've got a huge amount of respect for Robbie and someone I have a really good relationship with," he said. "We kept in touch when he left the club and he has an opinion that I value. We messaged last week after I accepted the job. I know that if ever I need a bit of advice or someone to bounce ideas off, Robbie is at the other end of the phone.

"He's that kind of person who will pass on some words of wisdom. I know a lot people in the game. My phone has never stopped with so many good luck messages so it's nice I've got that support to rely on if needed."