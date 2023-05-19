However, social media manager and club photographer, Mark Brown, admits promotion to the SPFL this weekend would be in another stratosphere.

Some of the images, matches covered, celebrations had, tweets - one in particular - have been off the scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as the Ainslie Park outfit head for Coatbridge tomorrow for the second leg of their Pyramid play-off final against Albion Rovers, the tie delicately poised at 1-1, Brown is hoping to add another chapter to the history books with a place in League Two next season.

Mark Brown has captured some memorable moments in Spartans history.

But Brown revealed his involvement at the club came about by chance more than anything.

"I played cricket at Holy Cross with chairman Craig Graham and his son Andrew, and there was a hospitality thing happening at the Man United friendly game in 2011 and they asked me along," he explained. "I'd just stepped down from president at Broughton Rugby Club having done that for five years so I was looking to reconnect myself with grassroots football having been a Meadowbank Thistle supporter before they moved to Livingston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, I went along to the Man United game and then started going a bit more regularly. Craig then asked me if I fancied writing some stuff for the programme and it really kind of exploded from there. Cameron Hobbs, who was doing all the media stuff at the time, welcomed me and showed me the ropes. And when he left, everything was kind of handed over to myself. Last week it was actually ten years since I first started live tweeting for the club and growing the social media from a few thousand followers to over 12.5 thousand on Twitter.

"But I feel like I've become part of the DNA of the club. I feel valued when you can contribute something. It's quite easy to become soaked up in it all, but it's really fun. I do the under-20s on a Friday as well but not so much the women's team on Sundays now.

"Spartans are my team, for sure. I have so admiration for what the club is trying to achieve both on and off the pitch. It's going to be a nerve-racking day tomorrow, that's for sure.

"Capturing those memories whether it be wins, a special goal, the kids coming out with the players or fans in the stands munching a pie, that's what it's all about. I've got photos from academy players who are now part of the first team so it's great to watch their journey unfold. The club will be 75 years in 2026 so who knows where we might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just hope we can get the job done this weekend. Every football fan wants the club to be the best it can be. Standing pitchside and capturing the celebrations should we manage to win would be pretty special."

And what about that tweet in December 2018 when the game at Gretna 2008 had to be stopped while the 'referee asked for a jobby to be shovelled off the pitch'?