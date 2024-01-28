Katie Lockwood’s dramatic goal for Hearts earned a derby victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a game played in horrid conditions, the Jambos looked unable to produce the killer touch to get the ball into the net. As the game wore on, it looked as if Spartans had done enough to earn a point. However, the ever-present Lockwood was in the right place at the right time to rifle the hosts ahead late on.

“We made hard work of it,” Lockwood told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We had a lot of chances in the game and could have put it to bed early on. It is three points and we keep moving forward.

“Sometimes you have those days where it just doesn’t go for you. At half-time, we said that we just needed to keep going, have some patience and the goal would come.

“It was definitely a relief to get that win, there were only 10 minutes left and we kept pushing until the end.”

Georgia Timms almost took the lead at the start of the first half as she cut in and hit the ball straight at the ‘keeper. Minutes later, Timms tried again and forced a good save from Alicia Yates. From the resulting corner, Lizzie Waldie's header bounced back off the post in a lively opening 15 minutes. Lockwood somehow didn't hit the back of the net midway through the first half when Danni Findlay played the attacker through and her effort bounced off the inside of the post. Spartans then tried to find a goal themselves but Becky Galbraith’s ball found no one in the box as the first half came to a close.

Timms had the first chance in the second period as she fired an effort well over the bar. Carly Girasoli was next to have a go as her header flew over from a corner. 10 minutes in, Hearts then hit the bar as another corner came close to breaking the deadlock. As the game went on, Spartans grew in confidence and continued to push Hearts back. However, the goal would eventually come. After continuing to pile on the pressure, the ball fell nicely to Lockwood 78 minutes in who then slammed it into the net to give Hearts a late victory.

“It was one of those games where you dominate but don’t score,” manager Eva Olid added. “We hit the post and had opportunities but the ball was not going it. It was frustrating.

“I had confidence but we kept having opportunities but the goal didn’t arrive. Always against Spartans, it is difficult, they are organised in defence and it is difficult to break them down. Today we weren’t clinical.