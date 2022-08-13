Kevin Smith explains Bonnyrigg Rose’s never-say-die attitude

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith made the switch to New Dundas Park in June following the expiry of his contract with East Fife after eight years with the Methil club. He returned to haunt his former side last weekend, scoring Rose’s third a in 3-0 win in Fife.

“When people heard that I was leaving East Fife I got a few phone calls and Robbie [Horn, Rose boss] was one of the last that I actually spoke to,” said the 35-year-old, who followed in the footsteps of dad Gordon ‘Pogo’, formerly of Meadowbank Thistle, and brother Gordon, ex-Hearts striker, by scoring against Hibs, when he netted in their 4-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat .

“I spoke to Robbie and I liked what he had to say, I knew they were a club on the up which I could see with their attendances, so it all fell into place. Having two young kids and being on my doorstep it made sense for me. I had heard good things about the manager, and I knew a couple of the players, so it was the perfect fit.”

Kevin Smith has enjoyed a productive start at Bonnyrigg Rose. Picture: Simon Wootton / SNS

Bonnryigg visit Stranraer today looking to make it three wins in row. Smith continued: “You can see in the way that they play, they have that never-say-die attitude where they play for each other, they throw their bodies on the line for their team-mates.

“You can see with the signings - Robbie has only made two or three – so it shows you how much trust and belief the manager has in the boys and the squad. It’s a tight group and it will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.

“The good thing about the squad is we all have a point to prove. I think there has always been a belief within them that they could play at a good level, it drives them on. They have played a few senior teams in the cup, so they knew they were good enough to do it, but now they are getting the chance to go and do it on a week-to-week basis.”