The former Livingston and Queen of the South player initially joined the Citizens in August on a six-month loan deal from Morton, but the move was made permanent in January when he severed ties with the Greenock outfit to sign on at Meadowbank until the end of the current campaign.

The 31-year-old netted his first goal for the club in last weekend's 2-1 victory at Kelty Hearts, a result that keeps Edinburgh nicely positioned in third, three points better off than Saturday's visitors to the Capital Alloa.

And while not looking too far beyond the Wasps, Jacobs admits he is loving life in a white jersey.

Kyle Jacobs in action for Edinburgh

"I've really enjoyed my time since I came in on loan so to then sign permanently until the end of the season was brilliant," Jacobs told the Evening News. "Regardless if it is League One or the Championship next season, I'd be very happy to stay here if the club feels the same.

"It would be a disappointment if we didn't make the play-offs now. We've hit the 40-plus mark in terms of points so we know we're safe. But to have been in the top four for so much of the season, to lose out would be gutting. We just need to concentrate on ourselves, pick up wins against the teams around us and a point here or there against the full-time teams.

"Results have been going our way again after a difficult run. We hit 13 points I think last quarter so if we can manage that again between now and the end of the season then I think we'll be in the play-offs. But we have another really big game this weekend. They'll see it that way too as they try to close the gap. It is really tight around that area of the table.