Kyle Magennis at double as ruthless Hibs end losing streak with thumping win over ten-man Livingston

Kyle Magennis impressed with two headed goals either side of half time to wrap up a comfortable Christmas Eve victory for Hibs and leapfrog Livingston in the table. Three goals in quick succession from Kevin Nisbet, Chris Cadden and Magennis in a seven-minute period at the end of the first half effectively killed off a Livingston team who had to play with ten men for 75 minutes and missed two late penalties in quick succession.

It just wasn’t their day. Ayo Obileye spurned the first opportunity from the spot after a foul by Marijan Cabraja only for another spot kick to be awarded for handball in the aftermath. Jack Fitzwater stepped up next, but his spot kick was saved by the legs of David Marshall.

The straight red shown to Livingston midfielder Jason Holt for a challenge on Nisbet in the 15th minute was the game’s big talking point and perhaps of the soft variety, but Hibs made it work in their favour with ruthless efficiency in front of goal. Elie Youan, impressing on the left, set up both goals for Magennis. The second in the 50th minute killed the game and even allowed Johnson the luxury of getting all his subs on early.

Hibernian's Kyle Magennis celebrates making it 3-0 with Elie Youan. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

The Hibs fans had been restless in the build-up, cranking up the pressure on Johnson on the back of four consecutive losses going into the game. It didn’t end well for the manager the last time Hibs lost five league games in a row. That was a year and two weeks ago when Jack Ross was in a rut and Livingston hammered the final nail in his coffin. He was sacked the following morning.

All Johnson wanted to wake up to on Christmas morning was three precious three points. He got his wish, but he knows there are tougher festive tests to come. With Celtic then Hearts up next, it isn’t going to get any easier for the Englishman in the coming days but this result gives him some breathing space.

Taking on a streetwise and resolute Livingston team who had won each of the previous four meetings between the teams was always going to be an awkward assignment, David Martindale having masterminded four consecutive wins over Hibs.

Star striker Joel Nouble was missing from the Livingston line-up, however, while Johnson made just one change to the Hibs team who lost narrowly at Ibrox, Lewis Stevenson coming in for Marijan Cabraja at left-back. There was no place for in attack Harry McKirdy, much to dismay of supporters.

There was dismay in the stadium before kick-off when the VAR signal went down during the warm-up, but it came back on line in the nick of time. Just as well, with a check required after referee Craig Napier’s decision to show Holt a straight red for the way he followed through on Nisbet despite playing the ball first. Despite Livingston’s protestations, the video assistant decided there was no clear and obvious error, leaving the visitors facing an uphill task.

The extra man gave Hibs control and the first goal in the 33rd minute opened the floodgates. The free-kick from Ryan Porteous dipped over the wall and was on target, but should have been dealt with by Livingston goalkeeper Ivan Konolov. All he could do was parry into a dangerous area Nisbet rifled the rebound in off the near post.

Within 60 seconds, Cadden surged and skipped his way into the box to arrow a low zinger into the far corner. It was his first goal of the season and Magennis then got in on the act with headed goals on either side of half time, converting two Elie Youan deliveries. The first from a deep cross was nodded in from five yards at the back post. The second just after half time was glanced into the net from a similar range. It was game over.

Team line ups

Hibs (4-4-1-): Marshall; Cadden, Bushiri (Henderson 61), Hanlon (Fish 61), Stevenson (Cabraja 76); Magennis (McKirdy 70), Porteous, Newell, Youan; Campbell; Nisbet (Melkersen 70). Subs: Kenneh, Mitchell, McGeady, Schofield.

Livingston (4-5-1): Konovalov; Devlin (Penrice 74), Obileye, Fitzwater, Montana (Boyes 65); Bahamboula (Longridge 29), Pittman, Holt, Shinnie, Stephen Kelly (Omeonga 45); Anderson (Goncalves 74). Subs: Hamilton, Cancar, Sean Kelly.

