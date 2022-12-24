Kyle Magennis helps ruthless Hibs avoid Jack Ross scenario with big win over ten-man Livingston

Kyle Magennis impressed with two headed goals either side of half time to supplement Kevin Nisbet and Chris Cadden’s earlier strikes and wrap up a comfortable Christmas Eve victory for Hibs, who leapfrog Livingston in the table.

It was the first three goals, arriving one after other in a prolific seven-minute period at the end of the first half, which effectively killed off the West Lothian visitors, who had to play with ten men for 75 minutes after Jason Holt’s red card and had two late penalties saved by David Marshall within a minute of each other.

It just wasn’t their day. Ayo Obileye spurned the first opportunity from the spot after a foul by Marijan Cabraja only for another penalty to be awarded for handball by Joe Newell in the resulting scramble. Jack Fitzwater stepped up next, but his attempt was saved by the legs of Marshall.

Hibernian's Kyle Magennis celebrates making it 3-0 with Elie Youan. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

The straight red shown to Livingston midfielder Holt for a challenge on Nisbet in the 15th minute was the game’s big talking point and perhaps of the soft variety, but Hibs made it work in their favour with ruthless efficiency in front of goal. Elie Youan, bright and inventive on the left, set up both goals for Magennis. The second in the 50th minute killed the game and even allowed Johnson the luxury of getting all his subs on early.

The Hibs fans had been restless in the build-up, cranking up the pressure on Johnson on the back of four consecutive losses going into the game. It didn’t end well for the manager the last time Hibs lost five league games in a row. That was a year and two weeks ago when Jack Ross was in a rut and Livingston hammered the final nail in his coffin. He was sacked the following morning.

All Johnson wanted to wake up to on Christmas morning was three precious three points. He got his wish, but knows there are tougher festive tests to come. With Celtic then Hearts up next, it isn’t going to get any easier for the Englishman in the coming days but this result gives him some breathing space.

Taking on a streetwise and resolute Livingston team who had won each of the previous four meetings between the teams should have been an awkward assignment. But star striker Joel Nouble was missing from the their line-up. Johnson made just one change to the Hibs team who lost narrowly at Ibrox, Lewis Stevenson coming in for Cabraja at left-back. There was no place for in attack Harry McKirdy, much to dismay of supporters.

Kyle Magennis (centre) celebrates after putting Hibs 3-0 ahead over Livingston at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

There was also dismay in the stadium before kick-off when the VAR signal went down during the warm-up, but it came back on line in the nick of time. Just as well, with a check required after referee Craig Napier’s decision to show Holt a straight red for the way he followed through on Nisbet despite playing the ball first. The video assistant decided there was no clear and obvious error, leaving the visitors facing an uphill task.

The extra man gave Hibs control and in the 33rd minute the floodgates open. Bish bash bosh and it was 3-0. The first came from a Ryan Porteous free-kick which was on target but should have been dealt with comfortably by Livingston goalkeeper Ivan Konolov. Instead, he parried into a dangerous area and Nisbet rifled the rebound in off the near post.

Within 60 seconds, Cadden surged and skipped his way into the box to arrow a low zinger into the far corner. It was his first goal of the season and Magennis then got in on the act with headed goals on either side of half time, converting two Youan deliveries. The first from a deep cross was nodded in from five yards at the back post. The second just after half time was glanced into the net from a similar range. It was game over.

Team line ups

Hibs (4-4-1-): Marshall; Cadden, Bushiri (Henderson 61), Hanlon (Fish 61), Stevenson (Cabraja 76); Magennis (McKirdy 70), Porteous, Newell, Youan; Campbell; Nisbet (Melkersen 70). Subs not used: Kenneh, Mitchell, McGeady, Schofield.

Livingston (4-5-1): Konovalov; Devlin (Penrice 74), Obileye, Fitzwater, Montana (Boyes 65); Bahamboula (Longridge 29), Pittman, Holt, Shinnie, Stephen Kelly (Omeonga 45); Anderson (Goncalves 74). Subs not used: Hamilton, Cancar, Sean Kelly.