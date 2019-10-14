LEAFA round-up: Lothian Vale spark fury with controversial winner against title rivals Cavalry Park | Sandy's progress in Scottish Cup

.

After Lothian’s James Laing went down injured in the final stages, with Cavalry’s goalkeeper in possession, he kicked the ball out of play. From the resultant throw-in - and after Laing had left the field due to his injury - Lothian’s Dan McLean intercepted the throw and slotted the ball into the net to spark fury from the visitors.

With Lothian’s management team instructing their players to let Cavalry walk the ball into the net to equalise, five of the home side’s players refused to let this happen as they competed against their opponents, with Cavalry eventually hitting the crossbar. The final whistle sounded, sparking angry clashes between both sets of players.

Cavalry manager Gus Bracks has vowed his players will bounce back and continue to fight for the league crown, after they twice led through goals from Gavin Clark and Cameron MacFarlane.

“It’s obviously disappointing to lose a game in this nature,” said Bracks. “It has been a brilliant game and I thought the draw would have been a fair result.

“Of course, Lothian Vale have not broken any rules, they don’t owe us anything and having spoken to their manager after the game, we both agreed it was a great game and just one of those things.

“I don’t imagine anyone wants to win or lose a game in the fashion. Plenty of our players were understandably frustrated but we will get over it and move on. It’s a long season and we will hopefully bounce back and continue to chase for the title.”

In a message put out on their club’s Twitter account, Lothian Vale said they were “embarrassed” to announce the result.

Sandys are through to the third round of the Kelme Scottish Amateur Cup after a 3-1 defeat of Rosyth AFC in Fife. A threadbare visiting squad weren’t at their best in the first half as the opening 45 ended goalless.

The introduction of James Clarkson off the bench proved decisive as he found the net from 25 yards out via the post to net the opener, before midfielder John Robertson struck a brace to put Sandys out of sight. A late consolation would deny the visitors a clean sheet.