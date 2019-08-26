LEAFA round-up: Lee McGregor hits brace for Gorgie Hearts | Oxgangs Trinity score 10 | Edinburgh East crush Partizan

Commonwealth boxing champion Lee McGregor showed his capabilities on the football pitch as he netted a double for newly-formed Sunday Division 1 outfit Gorgie Hearts as they made it three wins from three with a 6-2 defeat of Boroughmuir AFC.





The undefeated bantamweight fighter equalised for Hearts on the half hour mark after the visitors had taken an early lead. McGregor beat two defenders before firing into the bottom right hand corner.



Striker Lewis Coult volleyed in their second of the afternoon from McGregor’s corner-kick five minutes before the break as Hearts ended the opening half on top.



They looked to assert their authority further but conceded a poor second goal as Boroughmuir equalised, however, their response was inch perfect



Captain Claye Thomson ran from his left-back berth and cross for Coult who knocked down for Marc Robertson to put the home side back in front.



McGregor then netted the goal of the day to secure his brace, taking the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box he looked set to hit the shot with his right foot, but opted to go with his left and found the top corner.



McGregor then got himself a second assist with his corner finding Benn Thomson who headed in for Gorgie’s fifth. Coult then set up Kenny Fisher who wrapped up the win with a superb volley.



Oxgangs Trinity got their first points of the season on the board with a resounding 10-2 defeat of bottom club Kingsknowe AFC in Sunday Morning Division 2.



The visitors, who came into the match on the back of three straight defeats, took a shock lead.



James Carter equalised for Oxgangs from a corner-kick before Paul Martin soon added a second and a Gareth Hill screamer put the home side well in control.



Oxgangs were cruising at the break - they simply couldn’t miss in front of goal - with Rob Salkeld making it four, before Martin got his second and Lee Griffin added a sixth on the stroke of half-time.



Kingsknowe pulled a further goal back after the interval, but they could do little to stop a rampant Oxgangs side who made it seven from the penalty spot through Martin for his hat-trick.



Hill and Carter both got their second goals of the day, before Paul Young came off the bench to net number ten.



Elsewhere, Edinburgh East scored made it 25 goals in just two games as they smashed Partizan FC 14-2 away from home, with striker Stuart Kidd getting his tenth goal in those two games with six on Sunday. Edinburgh Star were 9-0 winners over Sporting Saughton in the Logan Cup first round with Scott Coleman, Lee Burnett and Carlos Puta all netting two goals.

