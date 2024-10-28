League of shame: Scotland's smelliest top-flight football stadiums revealed

Ibrox Stadium, the storied home of Rangers FC, has gained an unwanted title and rather unflattering reputation: the worst-smelling stadium in the Scottish Premiership.

According to a study by OddsMonkey, Ibrox topped the charts for the highest number of odour-related complaints from visitors on TripAdvisor.

Despite its legendary status and deep connection to Rangers' rich history, Ibrox Stadium has been marred by negative feedback due to its unpleasant aromas.

OddsMonkey ( https://www.oddsmonkey.com) analysed TripAdvisor reviews and found 18 separate occasions where the lingering odours were shamed.

One TripAdvisor review stated, "Place is dated and looks horrendous. Smells a bit as well."

Ibrox was designed by renowned architect Archibald Leitch. When it opened in December 1899, the stadium's original structure included a grandstand with distinctive latticework. By the 1980s, it became an all-seater stadium with updated stands, enhancing fan comfort and safety.

Some might view Ibrox as outdated, with no major renovations for around 30 years, apart from the ongoing work on the Copland Stand, which has caused some unrest among fans this season. However, its blend of historic architecture, particularly the iconic red-brick Main Stand, and its unique atmosphere, continue to showcase the stadium's illustrious history and ongoing evolution.

Another TripAdvisor reviewer offered a less forgiving critique following a stadium tour experience: "Will not be near the place again. My wife threw up with the smell of the toilets. Would give zero stars if possible."

Ibrox wasn't the only stadium to attract olfactory-related feedback in OddsMonkey's analysis. Other Scottish Premiership grounds also received mentions of lingering aromas and poor hygiene.

Celtic Park - Rangers are in top company with their Old Firm rivals, Celtic, on this occasion as ‘Paradise’ holds seven negative reviews regarding the scent of the stadium.

Recently, one TripAdvisor user commented, "Stinks of BO. Crumbling stadium and the smell lingers." These odour-related mentions can also date back to 2015 when club officials pleaded to a section of supporters to wash before fixtures at Celtic Park following complaints, urging them not to ruin games with their overwhelming body odour.

Dens Park - Dundee FC's home ground doesn't quite match the stature of Ibrox or Celtic Park, but it does share similar traits, according to a host of reviews on TripAdvisor.

While there were no mentions of certain odours, sanitary standards were referenced in over 20 reviews. "Unhygienic, dirty and would not recommend a visit," one user stated. While another said, "Dirty place, toilets are filthy, and I got a pie from Dens Park - the next day I had food poisoning."

Here's How Each Club Ranks

St Johnstone - McDiarmid Park - 0 (smell) | 0/24 negative experience reviews - 0% St Mirren - St Mirren Park - 0 (smell) | 1/11 negative experience reviews - 1% Celtic - Celtic Park - 7 reviews referencing smell in a negative manner | 157/4331 negative experience reviews - 4% Hearts - Tynecastle - 1 (smell) | 19/261 negative experience reviews - 7% Ross County - Victoria Park - 0 (smell) | 1/12 negative experience reviews - 8% Rangers - Ibrox - 18 reviews referencing smell in a negative manner | 119/1350 negative experience reviews - 9% Hibernian - Easter Road - 0 (smell) | 12/112 negative experience reviews - 11% Kilmarnock - Rugby Park - 0 (smell) | 2/14 negative experience reviews - 14% Aberdeen - Pittodrie - 0 (smell) | 17/109 negative experience reviews - 16% Dundee United - Tannadice - 1 (smell) | 16/78 negative experience reviews - 21% Dundee FC - Dens Park - 0 (smell) | 24/79 negative experience reviews - 30% Motherwell - Fir Park - 0 (smell) | 5/15 negative experience reviews - 33%

Old Firm fans will no doubt be quick to highlight that Celtic Park, with 4,331 reviews, and Ibrox, with 1,350 reviews, have collectively outshone the review counts of all other Premiership stadiums combined on TripAdvisor.

Of course, visiting fans are sometimes known to leave unfavorable comments just to ruffle the feathers of the home support.