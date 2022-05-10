League One promotion can ease Edinburgh City star's injury pain

The 24-year-old made his first start for the Citizens in two months in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Dumbarton, an outcome that saw Alan Maybury's side progress to the play-off final 5-2 on aggregate.

City go head-to-head with divisional rivals Annan Athletic in the first leg at Ainslie Park tonight before the return fixture at Galabank on Friday.

Jardine, who was part of the side that lost to Dumbarton in last year's final, has been beset with injury for most part of the 2021/2022 campaign, a recurring hamstring problem ruling him out for the best part of five months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the former Stirling Albion player is now in a more positive frame of mind ahead of the club's two biggest games in their 94-year history.

Jardine said: "My own personal woes would more than make up for it if we were to get promoted. I'm feeling physically better and more than ready to play my part tonight and Friday if selected.

"We're enjoying things at the moment. The gaffer has shown a lot of trust in me by putting me in having just come back from injury so that's reassuring. We've got a great chance of promotion and we have to grasp it."

Meanwhile Annan boss Peter Murphy will hope to go one better this week after coming up short against Clyde three years ago. His side booked their final chance with a late Tony Wallace goal beating Forfar at the weekend.