Lee Currie: Why Bonnyrigg Rose playmaker has never felt more at home

Lee Currie in action for Bonnyrigg Rose against Celtic B. His team can clinch the Lowland League title this weekend. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

The former Hibs youth player has been an ever-present with the New Dundas Park outfit since 2017 and is relishing the opportunity to cap off a fantastic 2021/2022 season by securing the club's first Lowland League title this weekend.

Rose travel across the border to play Berwick Rangers tomorrow in the knowledge that victory will see them crowned league champions, irrespective of results elsewhere.

Robbie Horn's men have already secured their pyramid play-off berth against the Highland League winners, but Currie says the players are desperate to get their hands on silverware.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Bonnyrigg has been the best club I've been at so far," the 32-year-old told the Edinburgh Evening News. "It's been a breath of fresh air. The team have stuck together as it's pretty much been the same squad apart from the odd change here or there.

"We just want to get this league title wrapped up as soon as possible so we won't be taking our foot off the gas. With the play-offs already secured, we want to keep that momentum going between now and then. It's been an unbelievable season with the consistency we've shown. We've been out in front for quite a while now.

"But Berwick are on a good run at the moment so we know we're going to be in for a tough match. We just need to get ourselves over the line.

"There's a real winning mentality in the squad. We never know when we are beat. This league is only going to get much harder with the teams from the West of Scotland League coming in so we want to move up and test ourselves at a higher level."