Leigh Griffiths: Livingston return explained as striker makes progress

The 32-year-old former Livingston, Dundee and Wolves forward, capped 22 times for Scotland, was most recently in Australia where he played for Mandurah City but has returned to Scotland and Livi boss Martindale wants to help Griffiths get fit for a new club.

Martindale said: “I am trying to help him out. I had him in before he went to Australia. Everybody knows my history, and Leigh's history is nowhere near mine, but he needs a chance and I am here to help him. I want to try to get him fit. Leigh Griffiths is a fantastic footballer and has a fantastic football brain. I am using his expertise and knowledge and (he) has been brilliant with our strikers. He has had a lot of bad press but I am all about helping people and he has been brilliant around here.

“His fitness is really coming on. We did his body fats weeks ago and they weren’t great, but we had players who were worse when they came in at the start of the season. We did his body fats this week and he has made phenomenal strides and I am confident that when the time comes for Leigh to get a new club he is going to be in tip top condition.

Leigh Griffiths is back training with Livingston in a bid to build up his fitness. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS