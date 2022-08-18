Leith Athletic boss Steven Chalmers reckons every team in East of Scotland First Division is vying for promotion
Leith Athletic boss Steven Chalmers hopes his side can find the right ingredients to join the promotion race in an ultra-competitive East of Scotland First Division this season.
The Capital side, who are back at a revamped Meadowbank Stadium this season, have agreed a new training kit sponsorship deal with Mimi’s Bakehouse, but Chalmers hopes his side will be gorging on success rather than cupcakes.
“It’s a good sponsorship, they are a local business, their first store was in Leith and they have obviously branched out now so it’s good to have their support. I’ll maybe have to put on an extra fitness session for one or two of the boys though,” joked Chalmers.
Leith have started with two victories and a loss from their opening three games in the 16-team second tier, with only four clubs without a win so far.
Most Popular
-
1
Scott Allan signs for Arbroath: Former Hibs midfielder pens two-year-deal
-
2
Exclusive: FC Zurich technical team manager Jose Goncalves speaks on Europa League tie and Hearts memories
-
3
Hibs transfer state of play as Lee Johnson speaks on Luke McCormick links and potential departures
-
4
Zurich v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds
-
5
Hibs: Lee Johnson facing Marijan Čabraja dilemma after family bereavement in lead-up to Rangers clash
“I have no doubt that this is going to be a very competitive league. You have the best six of the Conference teams from last season and you have the four teams that have come down from the Premier, so it’s going to be a tough league,” continued Chalmers ahead of visiting Dunipace tomorrow.
With the rest of the First Division teams all on cup duty, Leith could jump up to third place with a victory tomorrow. Luncarty and Dunbar are the only two teams with a 100 per cent record.
“I look at some of the results that been so far, we had a disappointing result at home to Glenrothes on Saturday, but all the games we have played this season so far have been tight.
“I think any team in the league will be vying for promotion. A lot of teams have spent a lot of money. Teams that came down have flexed their muscles a wee bit with who they have brought in. They will be looking to bounce straight back up.”
Elsewhere, in the Premier Division, Haddington Athletic face a tough trip away to Inverkeithing Swifts who have won their opening three matches. Broxburn Athletic are also on the road at Oakley United as Chris Townsley seeks a second league win of the season, while Linlithgow Rose, who have scored 16 in their opening four matches, but have only won two of them, are away to Sauchie.