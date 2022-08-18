Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Capital side, who are back at a revamped Meadowbank Stadium this season, have agreed a new training kit sponsorship deal with Mimi’s Bakehouse, but Chalmers hopes his side will be gorging on success rather than cupcakes.

“It’s a good sponsorship, they are a local business, their first store was in Leith and they have obviously branched out now so it’s good to have their support. I’ll maybe have to put on an extra fitness session for one or two of the boys though,” joked Chalmers.

Leith have started with two victories and a loss from their opening three games in the 16-team second tier, with only four clubs without a win so far.

“I have no doubt that this is going to be a very competitive league. You have the best six of the Conference teams from last season and you have the four teams that have come down from the Premier, so it’s going to be a tough league,” continued Chalmers ahead of visiting Dunipace tomorrow.

With the rest of the First Division teams all on cup duty, Leith could jump up to third place with a victory tomorrow. Luncarty and Dunbar are the only two teams with a 100 per cent record.

“I look at some of the results that been so far, we had a disappointing result at home to Glenrothes on Saturday, but all the games we have played this season so far have been tight.

“I think any team in the league will be vying for promotion. A lot of teams have spent a lot of money. Teams that came down have flexed their muscles a wee bit with who they have brought in. They will be looking to bounce straight back up.”

Leith Athletic players unveil their new tracksuits, sponsored by local company Mimi’s Bakehouse. Picture: Leith Athletic