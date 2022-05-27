Leith Athletic retain captain and magnificent seven for 2022-23 East of Scotland League season

The East of Scotland side have sprung into action ahead of the 2022-23 season and re-signed seven players for the new campaign including club captain Wayne Sproule.

The skipper will lead the team comprising familiar faces Cameron Stewart, Murray Hand, John Robertson, Craig Hume and forward Kayne Paterson after all agreed to return to Peffermill. The half dozen were complemented by the renewal of Michael Barfoot and Ben Wardlaw’s deals last night.

Leith finished the season second behind Haddington in the East of Scotland League first division last season and are aiming for even better next term.

Athletic’s under-14 squad is also in cup final action on Tuesday (May 31).

They take on Dalkeith Thistle in the final of the Jewel Miners Cup to be played at at Easthouses Lily’s ground, Newbattle Complex. Kick off on Tuesday night is 7pm.