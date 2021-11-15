Liam Forbes grabs winner as Loanhead Miners dig deep to edge out Cavalry Park in Centenary Cup

The Loanhead Miners line up

Gavin Clark took advantage of a defensive error to fire the visitors into a first half lead, but Loanhead emerged from the interval stronger.

Loanhead took the second half by the scruff of the neck and pulled level through striker Mitchell Robertson after great play from Jamie Campbell in the middle of the park.

It wasn’t long before the home side were ahead, this time strike partner Liam Forbes carving out his own opportunity as he eased past two defenders before curling a shot from the edge of the 18 yard box into the top corner.

Loanhead’s Division 1 East rivals Pencaitland joined Loanhead in the second round after a 2-1 win at home to South Queensferry based KSQ AFC.

An uneven pitch did not make it conducive for entertaining football, but after enduring a difficult start, Pencaitland struck the opener Daniel Garvey after Girvan Frost had played him in.

Frost then rattled in a goal of his own after taking the ball from inside his own half before finding the top corner of the net. KSQ pulled a goal back but no comeback materialised.

Meadowbank Wednesday secured their fourth Sunday Morning Premier win of the season with a rampant 5-0 defeat of Niddrie Star on the road.

After an even start, Meadowbank took control with Joe Tuner-Law firing in a terrific free-kick from fully 25 yards.

The visitors were soon celebrating goal number two when Colin Chalmers found Adam Tait unmarked at the backpost and he volleyed in from close range.

Still in the opening half and Niddrie had the opportunity to pull a goal back but stand-in goalkeeper Alex Gilmore saved their penalty with his feet and defender Jack Smith cleared.

Tait put Wednesday further ahead before the interval when he scored an audacious overhead-kick, and there was still time left for Turner-Law to net goal number four.

Chalmers made sure of the victory in the second half when he struck after Daniel Bissett put him through.

