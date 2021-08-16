Linlithgow Rose start new manager hunt as Brown Ferguson 'relieved from duties'

Brown Ferguson has been dismissed as manager of Linlithgow Rose.

The axe fell on the former Stenhousemuir boss following the 2-2 draw at second bottom Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale on Saturday that left Linlithgow without an East of Scotland Premier League win in four matches.

The result, which saw Rose relinquish a two-goal lead, left the Prestonfield side sitting sixth in the standings, 11 point behind leaders Tranent, after seven matches played.

Ferguson was appointed Rose boss in October 2019 and departs along with assistant manager Steve Kerrigan and goalkeeping coach Myles Hogarth.

First team coach Craig Donaldson has been placed in caretaker charge and will lead the team in Tuesday night’s home league clash against Musselburgh Athletic.

A statement from the Rose read: “The Club is disappointed to announce that manager Brown Ferguson and his coaching staff of Steve Kerrigan and Myles Hogarth have been relieved of their duties and leave with immediate effect.

“We would like to place on record a sincere thank you to Brown, Steve & Myles for their dedication and commitment throughout a very challenging period, particularly off the pitch and wish them all the very best for the future.

“The process to appoint a new manager is underway and we will provide appropriate updates as and when we can as that process progresses.

“First team coach, Craig Donaldson, has agreed to run the team on a caretaker basis commencing with tomorrow evening’s home fixture against Musselburgh Athletic F.C.”

