Linlithgow Rose striker Alan Docherty faces spell on sidelines with ankle injury

Alan Docherty (left) has been in fine form for Linlithgow Rose this season (Library pic by Scott Louden)

It came in Saturday’s 2-1 home league win over Camelon Juniors.

Herd told the Linlithgow Journal and Gazette: “Alan will probably be out for four weeks.

"It’s a big miss for us. He’s another one who’s been brilliant since we’ve come in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we feel we’ve got a squad there to compete and, if somebody comes out, then there’s somebody coming in who’s not going to weaken the 11.

"It’s just up to the squad to pull together and keep the ball rolling, as such.”

To prove the strength of Rose’s squad, Docherty’s fellow striker Lewis Payne came on as a substitute to score the equaliser against Camelon.

Herd said: “We signed Lewis because we know he’ll get us goals. He’s a different type of striker to Alan.

"Lewis has chipped in with some big goals already since he’s been at the club. He’s got a lot of potential and it’s good to see him developing into the kind of player we think he will become.”

Second-placed Rose, who are a point behind East of Scotland Premier Division leaders Penicuik Athletic, with 11 games left, get a break from league duties this Saturday as they host Blantyre Victoria in the South Challenge Cup fourth round.

Herd said: “We have done a wee bit of research on Blantyre. It’s always about what we do, it’s not about worrying about the opposition.