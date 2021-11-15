Linlithgow Rose manager Gordon Herd has set an ambitious target

The new Prestonfield boss has turned his club’s fortunes around since returning to the side he played with in August, with Saturday’s rout their eleventh win in a row under his stewardship.

“We’re delighted, we feel that kind of result has been coming,” said Herd. “It was a wee bit unfortunate for Tynecastle, they were missing a few boys to be fair to them. For us to go and score eight goals against another Premier Division side was really good.

“It was a tricky game for us on paper, but you can only beat what is in front of you. We’ve managed to get a good turnaround in players, we’ve brought in eight or nine and we’ve got rid of six or seven. We can’t praise the guys high enough, The players have been magnificent.”

One player who impressed was striker Lewis Payne, a recent signing from Kennoway Star Hearts, the 20-year-old netting a hat-trick. Team-mate Mark Stowe also struck a treble.

“Lewis scored on his debut against Camelon last week and had an assist, then he came off the bench on Tuesday and had a couple of opportunities,” said Herd. “He was in a place where he needed to get a start and he scored three and hit the bar. His contribution was really good.

“He’s come form the division below so he’s had a step up. Sometimes when you come to a club like Linlithgow it takes a wee while for you to settle but he’s hit the ground running.”

With Tranent and Penicuik drawing 1-1 – Scott McGrory-Irving putting the leaders in front and Wayne McIntosh equalising in the 81st minute – it allowed Rose to cut the gap on both, and Herd says they will give it their best shot at securing the title.