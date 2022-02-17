Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd encouraged as 21 wins in a row brings fans flooding back

Rose manager Gordon Herd is happy crowds are coming to Prestonfield in bigger numbers

Over 700 supporters attended the recent 5-0 home win over Penicuik Athletic in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup fourth round – more than most teams get in League 2 – which encourages gaffer Gordon Herd.

“Linlithgow have been starved of success the last eight, nine years,” Herd said.

"I have spoken to a few supporters who have previously been going away to watch SPFL teams and they’ve said that’s them coming back to Linlithgow.

"It’s good if we can put some more numbers on the gate with the football that we’re playing and hopefully we can reward them at the end of the season with a trophy or two.”

In a further boost for Linlithgow, 20-year-old midfielder Jamie Allan – who had a successful loan between October and January – has signed on a permanent two-and-a-half-year contract after leaving East Fife. He came on as a sub in last Saturday’s win.

"We are delighted to get Jamie in,” Herd said. “He’s shown that he can play at this level and he’s shown that he’s got great potential as well to develop further on.”

Leaders Rose – fresh from a 5-2 home win over Crossgates Primrose last weekend – continue their East of Scotland Premier Division campaign on the 3G surface at Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts this Saturday.

"It’s a tough one,” Herd said. “Inverkeithing have put some impressive results on the board.

"Again they’ve got some experience there in Greig Spence who can hurt us offensively if we’re not at it.

"But it’s about what Linlithgow turn up and if we can keep putting the performances together then it’s up to us to go and get the three points.

"Being top of the league means there will be a wee bit of added pressure but I think we can deal with it with the experience of the coaching staff and the players that we’ve got there.

"Hopefully we can hang onto it and get over the line. But we’ve got a long way to go before we can start thinking about that.”

Just six months after inheriting a mid-table team a long way behind the league leaders, Herd has steered his team to the summit of the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division after a fantastic run.

“I think it was a 15-point gap when we started,” Herd added.

“I think at the start if you had listened to what I said, I felt that we could catch the leaders.

“Was that me maybe being a wee bit overconfident? Possibly, but we needed to get it instilled into the boys that there was still a league there to win, and, like I keep saying, it’s all credit to the guys for how they’ve responded.

“They’ve been absolutely magnificent and it’s a testament to them that they’ve won 21 games on the bounce. It’s massive.

“We have got ourselves in a good position, but nothing’s won in February. It’s just up to us to hold onto that spot.